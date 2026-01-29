Three young people have been charged in connection to a series of break-and-enters in Windsor dating back to spring of last year.

Windsor police say that between March 2025 and January 2026, officers investigated three separate break-ins at a community centre located in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The incidents resulted in damage to the outdoor pool equipment, picnic tables, and signage around the facility. In each incident, surveillance video captured the suspects gaining entry onto the property and causing damage.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify three youths involved.

On January 22, the three suspects turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters.

A 13-year-old youth has been charged with three counts of break-and-enter, a 12-year-old youth has been charged with two counts of break-and-enter, while another 12-year-old youth has been charged with one count of break-and-enter.

The identities of the youths cannot be released in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.