The 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup gets underway in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia on Monday.

The event, taking place from from Aug. 11-16, features the best under-18 talent in the world in a tournament that has historically served as a launching pad for future NHL stars.

Canada will look to win its fourth consecutive Hlinka Gretzky Cup that would add a 26th tournament championship to its record total.

Two Windsor Spitfires players were named to the Canada roster including forward Ethan Belchetz and foward Jean-Christoph Lemieux .

Spits 2025 5th round pick Caden Harvey will play for the United States.

Canada kicks off the preliminary round against Finland at 9:30 a.m. Monday.