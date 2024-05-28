The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is calling out three city roads.

CAA says Tecumseh Road East, Lauzon Parkway and University Avenue West have made this year's Worst Roads list for South West Ontario.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald, CAA's South Central Ontario Community Relations Consultant Brian Pirvu says the three roads have made the list in the past.



"They've been on the list quite a few times over the years but we do know the City of Windsor is aware of these roads and is actually putting in infrastructure projects in place to maintain them," says Pirvu. "Just in 2021 actually when Lauzon Parkway topped the list, the mayor of Windsor announced just over $8-million of funding for road reconstruction of the road. We do know that they're paying attention and once the reveal has been completed we'll be following up with city officials in Windsor in hopes of furthering that conversation."

CAA launched this year's Worst Roads campaign at the end of March.



The campaign gives Ontario drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians a chance to vote in April and tell CAA which roads need improvements.



CAA says over the past 21-years, its heard about potholes, congestion, poor road signs along with other other safety concerns.



According to CAA, the results of the campaign helps shine the spotlight on where more work is needed.



Hamilton's Aberdeen Avenue came in at number one for the worst road in the province.