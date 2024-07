Three local beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming because of higher than acceptable bacteria counts.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit does not recommend swimming at Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville , and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.



Testing revealed E. coli counts in the water are 200 or higher, which means the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to health.



Holiday Beach in Amherstburg and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach are closed this week.