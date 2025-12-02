Three teenage boys have been arrested and charged following a vehicle theft and reckless driving incident.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 2500 block of College Avenue.

Officers learned that the suspects, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, worked together to steal the victim's keys from a locker room before locating the car in a nearby parking lot and driving away.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. that same day, officers responded to a report of reckless driving in the 1000 block of Brock Street. Officers quickly located the car in the 3500 block of Wells Street, and confirmed it was the same car that was reported stolen that morning.

Police were able to arrest the three youth suspects.

The three boys, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. theft of a motor vehicle, and theft under $5,000.