Three suspects are wanted after a theft in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say three men entered a business in the 1800 block of Wyoming Ave. near Malden Rd. on March 21.

Police have not said what was taken but have released photos and descriptions of the suspects.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, 6'2, medium build, black goatee, wearing black Chicago Bulls sweater, black Nike winter coat, black sweatpants, black and white Nike Dunks.

Suspect #2: White male, 5'8, slim build, wearing a grey sweatshirt, clear glasses, black face covering concealing forehead and neck, grey toque, black pants.

Suspect #3: White male, 5'8, slim build, wearing a red interior hoodie, white toque, black Canadian Goose Vest, ripped blue Jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.