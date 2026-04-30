Police are looking for three suspects after a young boy was threatened with a knife and two teenagers were pepper sprayed in separate incidents in Windsor.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 30, officers responded to a report of a weapons-related incident at a park in the 2700 block of Lillian Avenue near Edinborough Street.

Officers learned that a 12-year-old boy was sitting on a bench when he was approached by an unknown male who attempted to intimidate him.

When told to leave him alone, the suspect used a knife to cut the boy's pant leg.

The victim was not physically injured and was able to run home safely.

Approximately 40 minutes later, officers responded to a separate incident at a community centre in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue, where two youths had been pepper sprayed.

Officers learned that the 16-year-old victims were approached by an unknown man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier incident.

The suspect sprayed both youths in the face with pepper spray before being joined by two additional suspects. All three then left the area together.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

The first suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern male, approximately 15 to 20 years old, and 5'8" tall. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded jacket, black pants with white decals, and blue and white shoes and was carrying what is believed to be a cylindrical canister of pepper spray.

The second suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern male, approximately 15 to 20 years old, 5'8" tall, with glasses, black curly hair, a muscular build, gold chains around his neck, and wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The last suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern male, approximately 15 to 20 years old, 5'8" tall, with a medium build and wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded jacket, a black backpack, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.