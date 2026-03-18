Windsor Police are looking to identify three suspects following a home invasion in the city's west end.

Police say shortly after 4 a.m. on March 15, three people allegedly forced their way into a home in the 3200 block of Linwood Place.

Once inside, the suspects threatened a female resident and pointed a firearm at her. No physical injuries were reported.

Police state that the suspects then stole personal items and cash before fleeing in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing dark pants, a winter jacket, and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing light-coloured pants, a puffer jacket, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing dark ripped jeans, a puffer jacket, and black shoes.

All three suspects were wearing face coverings.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with tinted windows and no front licence plate.

Investigators are urging residents in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage, particularly between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 15, for evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.