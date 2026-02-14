Police are looking for suspects after three puppies were stolen from a home in Windsor's west end.

Police say at approximately 1:30 a.m. on February 10, three suspects entered a residence in the 600 block of Bridge Avenue near Wyandotte Street West.

Investigators say the suspects stole three five-week-old puppies before fleeing southbound on Bridge Avenue.

The stolen puppies are Dogo Argentino and American Bully mixed breeds and are described as follows:

- "Bobby" is white with a distinct square-shaped marking on his back.

- "Birdy" is white with a marking resembling a flying bird on her rear right leg.

- "Dipstick" is white with a black tail.

The first suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5'6" tall, with a slender build and blonde hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a black coat, black hoodie, black pants, and black boots.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'7" tall, with a heavy build. At the time of the incident, he wore black clothing and a black ski mask.

The third suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'5" tall, with a medium build. He wore black clothing and is believed to have missing or decaying teeth.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to review dashcam and surveillance footage recorded between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on February 10 for evidence that may assist in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.