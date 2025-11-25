Police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from pizza delivery drivers in Windsor's west end.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, were called about a minivan driving erratically and found the vehicle abandoned in the 3300 block of College Avenue, near Brock Street.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle was stolen from a pizza delivery driver in the 100 block of St. Joseph Street that evening.

When the driver got out to make their delivery, a suspect or suspects entered the minivan and drove away. An additional suspect, who flagged the driver down to receive the delivery, fled the scene on foot.

Four hours later, police were called about a similar robbery in the 3300 block of Millen Street near Brock Street.

Officers learned that a second driver was completing a pizza delivery when two suspects entered the delivery vehicle and drove away.

Again, a third suspect, who flagged the driver down to receive the delivery, fled the scene on foot.

At approximately 3 p.m. on November 21, officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Prince Road and Wells Street.

Police say the car was abandoned following a single-vehicle collision in which it struck a fence and light-pole support wire, resulting in heavy damage.

Investigators are searching for the three suspects and ask residents in those areas to check their surveillance or dashcam footage from November 20 and November 21 for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Investigators remind community members to remain vigilant in safeguarding their vehicles. Always lock your car and never leave it unattended, even for a moment, with the keys inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.