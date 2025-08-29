Investigators are looking to identify three suspects after an assault in downtown Windsor.

According to Windsor Police Service, the assault happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday June 28 in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue.

Police say one man suffered serious injuries following an alternation with three other men.

Investigators believe the altercation followed an earlier dispute between the men, that occurred around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Ouellette.

Police are looking for three suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 19-22 years old, approximately 6’1 tall with a skinny build. At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 30-40 years old, approximately 6’5 tall with a large build and sleeve tattoos. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark shirt and gold necklace.

The third suspect is described as a black man, 30-40 years old, approximately 6'2 tall with a large build and sleeve tattoos. At the time of the incident, he wore a white shirt and gold necklace.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.