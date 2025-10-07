Three suspects have been arrested and charged after dozens of vehicles were damaged across the city.

Last week, Windsor Police posted a photo of three suspects who were wanted after 30 parked vehicles were reported damaged.

Police state that in total, more than 70 parked cars were damaged on four different dates between Sept. 9 and Oct. 1.

Several of the vehicles also had their contents stolen, and a stolen credit card was used to make multiple purchases following one of the incidents.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, two men, who are both 19-years-old, turned themselves in at Windsor Police Headquarters. On Sunday, Oct. 5, an 18-year-old man turned himself in as well.

Officers have laid a total of 126 charges in relation to these incidents, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, using a credit card obtained by an offence, among others.