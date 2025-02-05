Three suspects have been arrested, however three others are sought in connection with an attempted murder in the city's west end.

Shortly before midnight on January 30, Windsor Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street. No physical injuries were reported, and it's believed to be an isolated incident.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, and officers have since identified and charged three suspects in connection with the incident.

On January 31, Ontario Provincial Police located and arrested a 22-year-old woman. On February 3, Windsor Police located and arrested a 33-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man. All three individuals have been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Three suspects remain outstanding, including 36-year-old Chelsea Adamache. She is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black man in his late 30's, with vitiligo on his face, 5'2'' tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and curly hair. The third suspect is described as a man in his 30's with a light complexion, 5'10'' tall with a thin build, light eyes, a buzz cut, and strawberry blonde facial hair.

They are both wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Two suspect vehicles have been identified. They include a black 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with chrome side mirrors, a sticker on the rear passenger side window, and Ontario plate number DDDP 146, the second car is described as a grey 2010 Ford Edge with Ontario plate number DCZJ 067. Police are reminding the public to not approach these vehicles.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.