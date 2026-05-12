Another reminder from Windsor Police to slow down on the roads.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped three motorists for stunt driving in separate incidents in Amherstburg on Sunday.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers stopped an 18-year-old man for travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the 7000 block of County Road 9.

Later that day, at around 9 p.m., officers stopped a 22-year-old motorcyclist for travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the 100 block of Texas Road.

Then around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a a 19-year-old driver travelling 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the 7100 block of County Road 9.

All three individuals had their vehicles impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.

They will each appear in court to answer to the charges.