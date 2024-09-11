Three suspects have been charged in connection to a series of robberies at Windsor businesses last week.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the suspects entered a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road and allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise.



Property was also damaged in the store. Police say when confronted by a loss prevention officer, a suspect sprayed a noxious substance, while another brandished a baton. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.



Less than an hour later, at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to another robbery, at a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue where more than $500 worth of items were taken. A store employee was threatented with a baton before fleeing in a black sedan similar to the previous robbery.



Nine minutes later, police responded to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue where $130 worth of items were stolen from a business.



Officers located the black sedan in a nearby parking lot and say the suspects fled on foot and but were taken into custody following a brief chase.



One officer sustained a broken ankle during the pursuit.



A 21-year-man and two youths aged 14 and 17 are facing charges of two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.



The youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

