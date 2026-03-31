Three people are being sought after a shot was fired during what's being called a 'targeted home invasion' in South Windsor.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on March 30, Windsor police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Radisson Court for a report of a person with a gun.

Investigators learned that three masked male suspects, armed with a shotgun and handgun, forced their way into the house.

Firearms were pointed at the people inside the home with the suspects demanding money and other items.

One victim was pushed and had a firearm pointed at his face while another victim attempted to flee but was grabbed by the hair and dragged.

The suspects then forced a victim to open a safe, threatening him and striking him with a firearm. One gunshot was also fired during the incident.

Police say the suspects stole a significant amount of money, jewellery, and two cellphones before fleeing the scene in a 1973 red Ford Mustang, which was later determined to have been stolen.

The suspect vehicle was later found in the 100 block of Tecumseh Road East, where a shotgun was recovered. A quantity of cash was also located nearby.

The two stolen cellphones were later tracked and seized at a business in the 2800 block of Dougall Avenue.

The suspects are described as:

- A white male, approximately 6'2", wearing a red sweater, black pants, a black cross-body bag, and a face mask, armed with a shotgun.

- A white male, approximately 5'10", wearing a black ski mask, armed with a black handgun.

- A white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, wearing a black ski mask and believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit urge residents in the immediate area to review any available surveillance or dash camera footage recorded between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on March 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.