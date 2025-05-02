Three people have been charged following a traffic stop in Kingsville.

On January 1, shortly before 1 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for license plate discrepancy on Heritage Road in the Town of Kingsville.

Police state the the traffic stop led to further investigation into previous break-and-enters and recovered stolen property.

Following the investigation, the three individuals were each charged with a number of offences.

A 51-year-old man from Kingsville was arrested and faces nine charges, including with break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence, trespassing at night, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, among others.

A 56-years-old man from Kingsville was also arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with undertaking, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The third individual, a 43-year-old man from Kingsville, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

All the accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.