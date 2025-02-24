Essex County OPP charged three people with impaired driving in three days.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3:15 p.m., officers investigated a traffic complaint on Mersea Road 2 in Leamington.

A 30-year-old London resident was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Friday at 10:41 p.m., OPP responded to a crash in Lakeshore.

A 43-year-old Tilbury man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

On Saturday at 11:20 p.m., officers investigated a traffic complaint on Satinwood Crescent Leamington.

A 35-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

For all three drivers, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused have been released from police custody scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs of alcohol, please call 911 immediately. If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).