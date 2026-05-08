Three people are facing 19 charges each after being arrested in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Police say between March and May, officers responded to multiple reports involving suspects targeting people in parking lots across Windsor.

In each case, the suspects would approach the victims, engage them in conversation, and use distraction and physical contact, such as hugging, to steal their jewellery.

Police say shortly before 10 a.m. on May 6, some suspects approached a woman in Amherstburg and engaged her in conversation before allegedly stealing her jewellery.

Less than an hour later, police received a report of a similar incident in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor, where suspects allegedly replaced a victim's real jewellery with costume pieces before fleeing in a vehicle.

One hour later, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit located the suspect vehicle near Crawford Avenue and Tecumseh Road West and took three suspects into custody without incident.

A 38-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman are each charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The 38-year-old suspect is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Inspector David DeLuca says perpetrators of distraction thefts are targeting vulnerable members of the community, specifically the elderly, taking jewellery that in many cases also has sentimental value to the victims.

DeLuca says in many cases, the suspects in these types of distraction theft cases are looking for targets of opportunity.

"They're very sophisticated in the way they operate. They are not from the area, and they are well aware of our procedures and the way we conduct investigations. These are not random individuals doing it; they are organized groups," he says.

DeLuca says this is not a 'Windsor-only problem.'

"This is a problem all the way up and down the 401 corridor. We're finding many of the perpetrators come from the GTA and simply work their way up and down between Windsor and Toronto," he says.

DeLuca says the would-be victims tend to be from a very trusting generation and people need to be aware.

"These people are very good at what they do in engaging them in conversation. Essentially, if a stranger is approaching you and they are engaging you in very friendly conversation, keep your personal distance from them; don't let them touch you, hug you, or get close enough to take these items off you," he says.

Police describe a distraction theft as when a suspect diverts a victim's attention-often through conversation, offers, or physical contact-in order to steal personal property without the victim immediately noticing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.