A house fire on Moy Avenue in Windsor has displaced three people.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 2300-block of Moy Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. for a working fire.

In a social media post, acting chief fire prevention officer John Smith says the cause has been listed as undetermined.

He says investigators are unable to enter the one and half storey home due to unsafe structure conditions.

The fire caused $600,000 in damages and no injuries are reported.