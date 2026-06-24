Three people charged in alleged drugging and sexual assault of a teen in Windsor

Two adults and one youth have been charged in connection to the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Windsor.

On June 21, members of the Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) launched an investigation after receiving a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted at a residence in the 800 block of St. Louis Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the victim was attending a gathering at the home when one suspect allegedly gave her a drink laced with a substance that significantly impaired her.

Police say the victim was then sexually assaulted by two other suspects. During the incident, a second female was physically assaulted after trying to intervene.

Investigators with the CASA Unit quickly identified all three suspects involved.

On June 22, officers located and arrested an 18-year-old man at a residence in East Windsor. He has been charged with sexual assault and assault.

The following day, the two remaining suspects turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters.

A 19-year-old is charged with sexual assault, while a 17-year-old male, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with choking, sexual assault, overcoming resistance to an offence, and administering a drug.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. All reports are handled with sensitivity and confidentiality.