Three people charged following violent assault in Walkerville

Windsor Police have charged three individuals in connection with a targeted assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, June 8, officers responded to a report of an assault in an alleyway in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they located a 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

Officers learned that the victim has arranged to meet a female acquaintance at a residential garage. Shortly after she arrived, two men allegedly forcibly entered the garage and repeatedly struck the victim with a baseball bat.

Police say a neighbour witnessed the incident and pursued one of the suspects on foot. The other man and woman fled the scene in a vehicle. During their escape, the female suspect allegedly struck the resident with the car before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the neighbour sustained minor injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified the three suspects involved. On Tuesday, June 9, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit located and arrested two of the suspects in a parking lot in Strathroy.

A 34-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident.

A 39-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

The following day, a 31-year-old man turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters. He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.