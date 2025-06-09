A 37-year old man has been arrested after three people were assaulted, including a police officer, in downtown Windsor.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a convenience store in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue and learned a man pushed and punched two customers without provocation, then ran to a nearby restaurant on Chatham Street East where the front door was kicked until the glass shattered.

The suspect was located a short distance away and while trying to make an arrest, police say he became combative and assaulted an officer and a taser was used to gain control.

Police say all of the injuries are considered minor.

Charges include: two counts of assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.