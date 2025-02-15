Three people have been arrested and charged following a break and enter in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday, February 13, at approximately 6 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a break-in report in Raleigh Township.

Police state a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman - both from Wheatley - along with a 42-year-old man from Leamington, allegedly entered a fenced compound with the intention of committing an offence.

They were located and arrested by police.

All three individuals were charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of possession of property under $5,000. The 37-year-old man was identified in a previous occurance for theft and is currently being held for bail.

The 32-year-old woman and the 42-year-old man were released with a future court date.