Three people have been arrested by Windsor Police after breaking into an east-end elementary school.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers were alerted to a break-in at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School, located in the 8400 block Cedarview Street.

Officers arrived quickly on scene and spotted three individuals dressed in black clothing inside the building.

When the suspects noticed the police around the property, they attempted to flee but were arrested after a foot chase.

During a search of the school, officers found damaged property and hate-motivated graffiti.

A 21-year-old man, and 16-year-old males have each been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit mischief.