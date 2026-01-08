The Windsor Police Service has arrested three people who allegedly cut off their court-ordered electronic ankle monitors while on bail.

Police say a 56-year-old man was granted bail on November 17, 2025, while facing a range of criminal charges, including break-and-enter, administering a noxious substance, theft while armed, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl).

On December 26, police say the man removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and went into hiding. Through investigation, members of the Bail Compliance Unit located the man in Sarnia, and he was arrested by the Sarnia Police Service on January 1, 2026.

He's now charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order and mischief under $5,000.

In another incident, a 33-year-old man was released on bail on December 11, 2025, while facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and driving while prohibited.

After cutting off his ankle monitor on December 29, Bail Compliance Unit officers' investigation led to the man being arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Elliott Street East on January 4, 2026.

He is now facing two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

In the third case, a 21-year-old man was released on bail on December 15, 2025, while facing several charges, including multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and prior breaches of release conditions.

After removing his ankle monitor, officers from the Windsor Police Bail Compliance and Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on December 29, 2025.

He now faces two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The Windsor Police Service encourages anyone with information regarding individuals who are not complying with their release conditions to contact us at 519-255-6700. To report anonymously, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.catchcrooks.com.