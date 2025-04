Three new measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between April 15 and April 17.

The locations include:

Costco on Walker Road on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Glade Medical Clinic on Forest Glade Drive on April 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TLC Med Lab on Tecumseh Road East on April 16 from 11 a.m. 1:35 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

As of April 23, the Health Unit has confirmed 29 measles cases in April.