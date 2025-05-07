Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is reporting one new location, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are advising the community of two new exposure locations.

In Chatham, the new location includes Walmart on St. Clair Street on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

In Windsor-Essex, both locations are in Leamington. The first location includes the Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic on Princess Street on April 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the other location includes the Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street East on April 30 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed three measles cases in Windsor-Essex for the month of May. The region saw 79 confirmed cases in April.