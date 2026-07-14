Three more stunt driving charges laid in Windsor

The flashing lights of a parked police vehicle are visible in Philadelphia on April 28, 2023. A 94-year-old man died on Friday evening after being struck by a pickup truck in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, in the Montérégie region. (The Canadian Press/AP, Matt Rourke)

Three more drivers will be walking for the next little while after Windsor police laid stunt-driving charges.

According to police, the three separate incidents happened last weekend.

The first happened on July 11 just before 1 p.m., where officers clocked a 42-year-old driver going 117 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 5200 block of Cabana Road East.

The second happened in the early hours of July 12 after a member of the public flagged a stunt driving incident to officers.

The investigation revealed the driver had performed a burnout at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive West.

The third incident also happened on July 12 around 11:30 p.m.

Officers stopped a 19-year-old man driving recklessly, accelerating rapidly and causing tire screeching in the 60 block of Riverside Drive East.

All three drivers’ vehicles have been impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.