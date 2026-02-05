Three men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into the theft of firearms, jewellery, and cash from homes in Windsor.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on January 24, 2026, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home in the 500 block of Erie Street East.

An investigation revealed that two male suspects threw a rock through a window, unlocked the front door, and entered the home, where they stole a safe containing jewellery and money.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on January 26, officers responded to a second break-in at the same home.

Two suspects entered the home through the same unsecured front door and pried open a safe inside.

Investigators say one suspect left with two shotguns and a rifle-style BB gun concealed under his clothing, while the second suspect left with several suitcases containing various bottles of alcohol.

An unknown quantity of shotgun ammunition was also stolen.

Police were able to identify three suspects, and shortly after 1 p.m. on February 2, officers located and arrested one suspect in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

During the arrest, officers seized a digital scale and two bottles of hydromorphone tablets. A second suspect was arrested in the same area approximately one hour later.

The following day, at approximately 4 p.m., officers located and arrested the third suspect, also in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The stolen shotguns and BB gun were recovered and seized by investigators.

A 44-year-old man is facing nine break-and-enter, firearm, and drug trafficking-related charges; a 32-year-old man is facing six charges, while a 28-year-old man is facing two charges.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.