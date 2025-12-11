Three people have been arrested and multiple guns, ammo, and illegal drugs have been seized.

Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into a 35-year-old man suspected of illegal firearm possession.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue.

During the search, officers seized two 12-gauge shotguns, two semi-automatic rifles, a semi-automatic carbine, and various quantities of ammunition.

Officers also recovered 756 grams of cocaine, digital scales, packaging materials, three cellphones, and approximately $25,000 in Canadian cash.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, having ammunition readily available, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two additional suspects at the home at the time were also arrested. A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.