Three men arrested, 50 charges laid after west Windsor shooting

Three men are facing a total of 50 charges following a shooting in west Windsor early Sunday.

Investigators say officers responded to the 300 block of Partington Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. and found spent shell casings on the road.

Occupants of a white sedan allegedly approached a residence and fired multiple shots while four people were asleep inside. No one was injured.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 2200 block of York Street and officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop

Three men were taken into custody. The suspects are 20 and 22 years old.

Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two handguns. One handgun was loaded with an extended magazine, while the second handgun was unloaded.

The driver of the vehicle was also charged with impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.