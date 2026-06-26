Three local beaches under a warning this weekend: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has placed three local beaches under a warning for this weekend.

The health unit reports Cedar Beach, Seacliff Beach, and Point Pelee are all under warnings due to high bacteria levels following recent water testing.

Holiday Beach, Colchester Beach, Lakeview Park West Beach, and Cedar Island Beach are all safe for swimming.

The health unit does advise that even though beaches might be open, they recommend avoiding swimming if there was recent heavy rainfall, allowing at least 48 hours after, if the water is cloudy, or if you can’t see your feet while in the water.