Three individuals arrested following theft in Chatham

Three individuals have been arrested thanks to licence plate reading technology in Chatham.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, Chatham-Kent Police received a report of a theft from Best Buy on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Store employees reported that two sound bars with a value of $3,000 had allegedly been stolen from the business.

As officers gathered information regarding the suspect vehicle, the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) technology was detected on Queens Line.

Officers quickly located the suspect and a traffic stop was conducted.

Three people were taken into custody without incident. They were later released with future court dates.

Police state that the timely identification of the vehicle through ALPR technology assisted officers in quickly responding to the incident.

Anyone with further information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Chatham-Kent Police.