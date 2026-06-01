Three homes damaged, 11 displaced in Windsor west-end fire

Windsor fire crews respond to the 300 block of Bridge Avenue. May 31, 2026. (Source: OnLocation_tv/X)

Eleven people have been displaced after a fire damaged three homes on the city’s near west side.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Bridge Avenue, near University Avenue West, late Sunday afternoon.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith said the fire started on the exterior of a two-storey house and spread to two neighbouring homes.

Damage is estimated at $400,000 to the main building, with another $75,000 to a neighbouring property to the south and $150,000 to one to the north.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.