A U.S. citizen is trouble following a seizure of guns at the Ambassador Bridge last month.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized three handguns and four restricted magazines from a traveller entering Canada on Dec. 22, 2024.

A man from Alabama was taken into custody and charged under the Customs Act.

The 57-year-old was charged with not-reporting, making false statements and possession of unlawfully imported goods.