Three undeclared firearms were seized and a total of $4,150 in fines were issued by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel last week.

On Mar. 28 at the Ambassador Bridge, one undeclared firearm was seized and a penalty of $1,000 was issued.



On Mar. 31 at the Ambassador Bridge, one undeclared firearm, a prohibited knife and a small quantity of cannabis were seized. A penalty of $2,000 was issued.



On Mar. 30 at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, one undeclared firearm, one over-capacity magazine and a small quantity of cannabis were seized. A fine of $1,150 was applied.



The CBSA is reminding travelers to Be Aware And Declare all firearms and weapons.

