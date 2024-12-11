The Lakeshore Fire Department wants you to be aware of what you're buying this Christmas season after three separate incidents involving lithium-ion batteries that caused an estimated $1 million in damage to properties in Lakeshore.

This past October, there were three separate fires in the municipality involving remote control cars that had the original batteries replaced with "off-brand" batteries that were not compatible with the devices or chargers.

Lakeshore Assistant Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Prevention Officer, Andre Marentette, says the batteries were left on chargers unattended, which led them to overheat and cause fire to the residence.

A lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery.

Fire officials say lithium-ion batteries are common in devices like remote control cars, phones and laptops, and they can overheat, ignite, or explode when damaged or improperly charged.

Marentette says what they're seeing is they may not be proper batteries for the devices, even though they're sold with the description that they will work.

"It may have been $20 or $15 cheaper than a legit battery from the manufacturer for the devices, but at the end of the day, you're saving a buck and think you're ahead of the game until something happens and the batteries go into a thermal runaway, causing fires and overheating," he says.

Marentette says you need to make sure you're buying the right batteries to replace the ones in toys, remote controls, or power tools.

"A lot of these batteries are smart batteries, as long as you're using the proper batteries, and they will stop charging once they're at full charge," he says. "Other ones will just keep charging, causing the overheating. Sometimes it's worth spending the extra money to make sure you get a safe product. At the end of the day, you're putting yourself and your family at risk when you're plugging these devices in to charge."

The Lakeshore Fire Department wants everyone to remember to:

- Purchase batteries directly from the product manufacturer. "Off-brand" batteries may not be compatible with the devices or chargers.

- Never leave batteries charging unattended and use chargers approved by the manufacturer.

- Store batteries in fireproof lithium-ion battery bags to reduce fire risk while charging.

- Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage such as odour, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change of colour.

- Damaged batteries should be safely discarded. For resources on battery disposal, visit the Call2Recycle page or use the What Goes Where tool available through the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority.

The Lakeshore Fire Department is also sharing additional resources on their lithium-ion battery safety. Learn more at Lakeshore.ca/Li-IonBatterySafety.