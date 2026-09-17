Three facing trafficking charges after fentanyl seizure in south Windsor

Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after Windsor police seized more than 120 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The Windsor Police Service says officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of Longfellow Avenue Wednesday night as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation.

Police arrested three men, ages 27, 31 and 38, and seized 123 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with cellphones, packaging materials and a digital scale.

All three are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl. The 31-year-old also faces three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.