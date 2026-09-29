Three drivers suspended after LaSalle RIDE check

Three drivers will be walking for the next week after having their driver’s licence suspended.

LaSalle police held a R.I.D.E program on Monday, September 28, where officers checked roughly 570 vehicles.

According to police, five roadside screening tests were administered, resulting in three seven-day alcohol-related driver’s licence suspensions.

Police also handed out two provincial offence notices and four highway traffic act cautions.

The police service says if you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately to report it.