Three drivers facing impaired driving charges in separate weekend incidents

Three drivers are facing impaired driving charges following separate incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, July 10, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel stopped a female driver who was showing signs of impairment.

Windsor police officers observed she had bloodshot eyes, appeared disoriented, and had an odour of alcohol on her breath. She was arrested and transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

The 38-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving, and operation with a blood alcohol concentration level over the legal limit.

On Saturday evening around 5;30 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the 500 block of Pierre Avenue. Officers learned that the driver swerved and hit another car before colliding with a utility pole.

Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. When officers spoke with the driver, they observed signs of impairment. He was arrested and transported to headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with operation with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding the legal limit.

On Sunday around midnight, officers observed a vehicle travelling the wrong way on a one-way section of Chatham Street East. During the traffic stop, the driver showed signed of impairment and he was arrested and later failed a breath test.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, and operation with a blood alcohol concentration level over the legal limit.

Windsor Police are reminding drivers that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.