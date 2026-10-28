Three dead after multi-vehicle crash on County Road 22 in Lakeshore

OPP on scene of a fatal crash on County Road 22 between Manning Road and West Pike Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Two people have died and a third person has now also succumbed to injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Lakeshore, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Essex County OPP, the Lakeshore Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore at about 6:07 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Police said the drivers of two of the vehicles involved suffered life-threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was initially reported deceased by police. In a subsequent update, OPP said the passenger had regained vital signs after arriving at hospital.

However, in a third update issued Wednesday morning, police said the passenger has now been officially pronounced deceased.

Police said other people involved in the collision are being assessed for injuries.

County Road 22 remains closed between Manning Road and West Pike Road as investigators continue to examine the scene. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the collision has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police are also reminding motorists not to call emergency lines for information about road closures, noting those calls can tie up resources needed to respond to emergencies.

Correction 8:50 a.m. - An earlier version of this story reported that three people had died in the collision, based on information provided by Ontario Provincial Police. Police have since issued updated information, stating that a passenger who was transported to hospital regained vital signs after arriving at hospital. OPP now say two people, not three, have died as a result of the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the new information.