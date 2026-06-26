Three city playgrounds closed until next week for repairs

Three city playgrounds will be closed to the public until next week.

The City of Windsor states that Esdras Park on Esdras Avenue, George Park on Wyandotte Street East, and Bellewood Park on Youngstown Street will be fully closed to the public for deck replacements.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed by July 2.

The three parks will remain open, but poles and caution tape will be placed around the perimeter of each closed playground while construction is ongoing.

Residents are asked to stay away from the playground areas during the construction.