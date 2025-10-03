Injuries vary from minor to serious after a single motor vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the crash on Horton Line at Lagoon Road Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman from Chatham was driving the vehicle and there were three passengers inside, including a five-year-old girl, a three-year-old girl and a four-month-old infant boy.

Police say two of the youths were taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and were later transferred to London Health Science Centre.

The driver and the four-month-old infant were taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where they remain in care.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman and the children are currently in stable condition.

Police had the area closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation due to the nature of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.