Three Chatham men charged with stunt driving after citizen complaint

Three Chatham men are facing stunt driving charges after a citizen complaint triggered a police investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say they received a report on Oct. 3 about a group of motorcyclists allegedly speeding and riding aggressively on St. Clair Street in Chatham, putting other motorists and the public at risk.

Officers identified three riders, aged 18, 19 and 28, all from Chatham.

Police located the men two days after the incident and charged each with one count of stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Their motorcycles were impounded for 14 days and driver’s licences suspended for 30 days.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are thanking the member of the public who came forward and are reminding motorists that stunt driving can lead to immediate licence suspensions, vehicle impoundments, hefty fines and additional court penalties.