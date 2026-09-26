Three charged after alleged break-in at vacant west Windsor property

Three people are facing charges after Windsor police say they interrupted a break-and-enter in progress at a vacant property on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to a fenced-in property in the 700 block of Felix Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Police say three suspects had unlawfully entered the site and were attempting to leave with a metal light pole that had been cut down with a saw.

Investigators allege the pole was dragged through an opening in a chain-link fence into a rear alley before officers arrived and arrested the suspects.

Police seized several tools, including two cordless reciprocating saws.

A 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man are each charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief under $5,000.

The 44-year-old man is also charged with possession of break-in instruments.