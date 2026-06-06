Three boaters rescued from Detroit River

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Three boaters have been rescued off of the Detroit River.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Windsor Police Marine Unit was called to a vessel in distress, just south of Belle Isle.

While officers were on their way, they were told the boat was partially submerged and the three boaters were trying to get the water from it.

The marine team arrived five minutes later, but the three boaters were rescued by two nearby fishermen.

The boaters were all residents of the U.S., not hurt, and were taken to the U.S. Coast Guard to be taken back to Michigan.

The boat was recovered and towed back to the U.S.