Three local beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming because of higher than acceptable bacteria counts.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit does not recommend swimming at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg, Seacliff Beach in Leamington, or Colchester Beach.

The health unit reports that E. coli counts are 200 or higher, and as a result, all three beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming, as the high levels of bacteria in these waters may pose a risk to your health.

All other local beaches are open and safe for swimming.

The health unit monitors beach water quality at the eight public beaches at least once each week from June to September to make sure that bacterial counts are at safe levels for swimming.

Beach sampling takes place every Wednesday, and the results are released on Friday.