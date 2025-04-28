Two guns and over $250,000 in cash and drugs have been taken off the streets after a Windsor police investigation.

Windsor police say the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation earlier this year into a 36-year-old man suspected of illegal firearm possession.

According to police, the man was located and arrested on Friday, April 25 in the 600-block of Cameron Avenue along with a 26-year-old woman.

Police say during the arrest, officers seized 130.1 grams of fentanyl, 23.5 grams of cocaine, 24.1 grams of crack cocaine, 9 tablets of Teva Clobazam, 20 capsules of Kadian (100mg), 8 tablets of Trazadone, $20,975 in Canadian currency, and $335 in American currency.

They also found 1.917 kilograms of fentanyl, 516.9 grams of cocaine, 84 tablets of hydromorphone (9mg), 1 tablet of hydromorphone (12mg), 9 tablets of hydromorphone (10mg), 33 tablets of hydromorphone (8mg), 64 tablets of hydromorphone Dilaudid (8mg), 5 tablets of aprazolam, 8 tablets of clonazepam, 1 tablet of oxycodone, 111 tablets of Actavis (Suboxone), 81 tablets of morphine, 19 tablets of lorazepam, 31 capsules of amphetamine, a digital scale, and food colouring in the man's vehicle.

Investigators say following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at an address in the 2800-block of Howard Avenue where 332 grams of fentanyl, 10 tablets of hydromorphone, a collapsible baton, a sawed-off Remington Wingmaster Model 870 shotgun, and 7x 20 gauge shotgun shells were seized.

During the search, officers also arrested a 28-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The following day, another search warrant was executed at an address in the 600 block of Cameron Ave where 170.2 grams of fentanyl, a scale, baggies, a loaded Ruger 5.7mm x 28 handgun, 18 rounds of 5.7mm x 28 ammunition, and an extended magazine were also.

Investigators say the total value of drugs seized in the investigation was $237,935.

Police have charged a 36-year-old man with 12 counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, two counts of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, knowing no authority, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of an unloaded regulation firearm, four counts of failure to comply with a release order, four counts of breach of probation and possession of a prohibited device (extended magazine) knowing no authority.

They have also charged a 26-year-old woman with seven counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of an unloaded regulation firearm and possession of a prohibited device (extended magazine).

Police say a 28-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, knowing no authority, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of an unloaded regulation firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Windsor police have also issued a warrant for 30-year-old Erin Magee for the following charges: possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of an unloaded regulation firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.