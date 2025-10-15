A three-year investigation has led to the arrest and charges against three individuals in connection with a scheme that defrauded a financial institution of approximately $210,000.

In Nov. 2022, investigators learned that three people allegedly conspired to deposit fraudulent cheques, withdraw funds, and falsify bank drafts as part of the scheme.

Three suspects were identified and on Tuesday (Oct 15, 2025), members of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested a 48-year-old at a residence in the 300 block of Letino Drive in Belle River.

The other two suspects, a 26 and 37-year-old later turned themselves in at Windsor police headquarters.

Police said all three suspects were charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, namely fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.